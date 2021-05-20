CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barrington Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

