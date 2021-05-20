Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Purchases $37,070.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CSV opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

