Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.57.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

