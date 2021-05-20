Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $371,777.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.27 or 0.01147693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.30 or 0.09637792 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

