Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

