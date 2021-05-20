Ccore (CCO) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 61.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $56,812.26 and $111.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.01161000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.46 or 0.09796063 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

