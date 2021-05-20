Ceera Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,665 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

