Ceera Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Twitter comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

