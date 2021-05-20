Ceera Investments LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

