Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

