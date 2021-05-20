Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.