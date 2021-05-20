Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Puerto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CEPU stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $305.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

