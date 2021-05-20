Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

