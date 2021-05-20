Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,549,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $487.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

