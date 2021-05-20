ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,610.63 or 1.00234291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00125412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003732 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.