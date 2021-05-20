Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLDT. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.