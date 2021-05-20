Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.19.

CQP opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

