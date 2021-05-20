Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.50. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$215.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

