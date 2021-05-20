Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Down 2.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

The company has a market cap of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

