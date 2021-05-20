Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of CSSE opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.