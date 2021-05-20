Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 16,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,441,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $555.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 736,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

