Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $116.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,333. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

