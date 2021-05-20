Christopher D. Sorrells Sells 10,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.