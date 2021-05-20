Chronologic (DAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $279,542.95 and $71.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,392,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,481 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

