Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford Sells 8,184 Shares

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,438. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,883,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

