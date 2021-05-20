CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,081 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

