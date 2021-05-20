CIBC Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $27.82 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

