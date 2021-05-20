CIBC Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.09. The company had a trading volume of 151,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,493. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$63.62 and a 1-year high of C$122.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.06. The stock has a market cap of C$78.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.