Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.83 EPS.

CSCO stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

