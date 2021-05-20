Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.70% of Citi Trends worth $45,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $26,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

