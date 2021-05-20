Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of HNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

