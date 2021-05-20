Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

HOG opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

