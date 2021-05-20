Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

