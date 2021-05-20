Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

