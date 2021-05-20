Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Clarus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.