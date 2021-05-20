Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 2402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

