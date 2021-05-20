Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,160 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,054,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $27.48 on Thursday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

