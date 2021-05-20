Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Chevron by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.