Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $562.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.85 and its 200-day moving average is $548.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

