Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

