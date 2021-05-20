Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $8,998.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00335061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00183583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00928925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA.

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

