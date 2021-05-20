Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Trading Up 50.2%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price rose 50.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 1,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

