Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 75,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.51 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,654 shares of company stock worth $59,544,735 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

