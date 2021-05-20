Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Cloudflare stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,654 shares of company stock worth $59,544,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

