Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $10,322,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

