CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.30). 186,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 296,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.17).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.92.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

