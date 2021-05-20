CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.56% of CME Group worth $1,144,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.66.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

