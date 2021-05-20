CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,578 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

