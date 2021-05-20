Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of COA traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.70 ($0.82). 1,532,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.98. The company has a market cap of £910.76 million and a P/E ratio of 48.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.