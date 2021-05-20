Coerente Capital Management Invests $20.27 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises 4.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

